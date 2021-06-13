Batwoman season 2 episode 17 spoilers: The last before big finale







If you are curious about Batwoman season 2 episode 17, here is one thing to know in advance: We’re building towards something big. The finale is airing in just two weeks, and what happens in “Kane, Kate” is going to set the stage for that. It’s also going to remind us further of what’s happened to Kate since the end of the first season. The writers have already thrown some big changes at her this season, and it also seems to be tied to our Big Bad in Black Mask.

Want to get a few more details all about what you can expect? Then we suggest you take a look at the full Batwoman season 2 episode 17 synopsis below:

A VILLAINOUS PLOT – Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) struggles as Black Mask (guest star Peter Outerbridge) continues to raise the stakes with Circe (guest star Wallis Day) as his henchwoman. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Safiyah (guest star Shivaani Ghai) cross paths once again. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Carl Seaton directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux (#217). Original airdate 6/20/21. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We know some of what we’re building towards in the finale already, given that the writers have thrown a few different teases out there. Take, for example, Luke fully making the leap over to Batwing. Meanwhile, we’ll also have an epic showdown involving all heroes and villains. We know that there is a season 3 coming; with that being said, it’s still not clear just how many cliffhangers we’re going to get! That is something to think about as we move a little closer to the end of the road.

