A Million Little Things season 4 spoilers: Will you see new faces?







We know that we’re going to be waiting a LONG time to see A Million Little Things season 4 — think months at the earliest. The show just wrapped up its third season, and it did that while raising a number of big questions. One of the biggest ones revolves around what Gary decided to do to Peter! (We have to imagine that Gary will be found out eventually…)

For the sake of this article, what we want to do is focus on the future of Katherine and Eddie. Given that the two of them are currently not together, the show may dive a little bit more into their dating lives. For some more on that, check out what executive producer DJ Nash had to say in an interview with TVLine:

Yes. There will be people in their lives, and I’m happy to tip that we’re going to see Katherine — Carter set up a dating profile [for her]. Is something happening there? And we’re seeing Eddie, who is single for the first time in a long time, and single for the first time ever in a wheelchair, and we’ll see how he gets the confidence and the courage to go out there again.

There’s a lot psychologically that the show can dive into — with Eddie in particular. There is one story to be told about him regaining his confidence while there is also one about atoning for his past. There was so much pain in his relationship with Katherine; will there be a fear that he causes that heartache elsewhere?

Hopefully, more insight on these characters’ arcs, and possible love interests, will be announced a little later this summer.

What do you most want to see when it comes to A Million Little Things season 4?

Give us some of your early predictions now in the comments, and not just for Eddie and Katherine! After you do that, remember to stick around to get some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

