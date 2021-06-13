The Bachelorette episode 2 spoilers: Aaron & Cody know each other!







As you prepare for The Bachelorette episode 2 on ABC tomorrow night, there’s something about Aaron and Cody you should know. Not only are they seemingly feuding within the house, but it seems to be tied to something from their shared past.

In the sneak peek below, you get a sense of it as these two prepare to square off in some cowboy-themed mud wrestling. (Yes, that is a sentence that just came out of our mouths.) Aaron makes it clear that he’s familiar with Cody back home, and he doesn’t believe that he is there “for the right reasons.” What does that mean? We have to get to know these men a bit better still to really know who’s there for the right reasons and who is “there for followers” as we heard in the preview, but it gives Aaron that extra incentive to want to take him out in this group date.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen an allegation like this on the show, and it certainly won’t be the last. It’s also not the first time that two guys are on this show with some sort of history — given that casting often targets very particular demographics, it makes sense that we’d see something like this. Katie Thurston recognizes that there’s something going on between the two of them, and if we’ve learned anything from seeing Katie on Matt James’ season we know that she’s not going to just let it all slide.

Love is messy…so let's get down and dirty tomorrow on #TheBachelorette. pic.twitter.com/yEgdLhILaj — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 13, 2021

