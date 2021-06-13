Is Zoe Margaret Colletti leaving Fear the Walking Dead? Is Dakota dead?







Is Zoe Margaret Colletti leaving Fear the Walking Dead following the events of the season 6 finale? This episode proved to be crazy for her character of Dakota.

It’s hard to be surprised by this. Given how much of this episode kicked off with the promise of a nuclear blast, we expected there to be some sort of body count. That happened, though admittedly we didn’t see as many major deaths as we were expected. Dakota is the most notable confirmed casualty, and she proved herself to be one of the most polarizing characters this season. She was incredibly damaged by her upbringing, and also proved herself to be murderous over time.

Dakota dying at this point does further set the stage for something new with this show — it ties up another part of the big storyline with Virginia that we saw for a lot of this season. It also creatively makes some sense that she’d go out in such dramatic fashion.

It’s funny that so much of this season was themed around the line of “the end is the beginning,” given that a big part of the finale did feel like it was setting the stage for something larger. We already had a zombie apocalypse, and now we’re throwing a nuclear one in here, as well. Sure, it may not be on an extremely-large scale, but it’s enough to easily change what’s happening around these characters. Strand is back being morally ambiguous, Morgan is realizing further that he can’t save everyone, and there are some other characters we just need more info on. What in the world is going on with Alicia? For one of the most important characters of the show, she didn’t have enough to do at the very end here.

