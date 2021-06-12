Clarice season 2: Are plans canceled over at Paramount+?







Is it possible that Clarice season 2 is officially dead and buried? While nothing is 100% official, it’s looking less like the show has a path forward.

According to a report from Deadline, talks have stalled out between studio MGM (who owns the rights to The Silence of the Lambs) and Paramount+ on a possible second season for the show. There have been some people wrongfully claiming for a while that the CBS show would make the move over when in reality, there was never confirmation. Unless the streaming service and studio find a way to restart discussions, we’re fairly pessimistic about the long-term future here.

It has been clear for a little while that Clarice had no stable path forward at CBS itself — the ratings started so-so and have only gotten worse, with the most-recent episode generating just a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and less than 2 million live viewers. Even with solid DVR ratings, this still leaves a good bit to be desired and CBS relies heavily on live advertising.

If this does mark the end for Clarice the series, we would say that it serves as one of the network’s bigger disappointments of the 2020-21 season. The Silence of the Lambs is an iconic property and while we never imagined that this show would be some enormous mainstream hit, we certainly thought it would last longer than a year. Hannibal managed to go for three, and that was with it drifting far away from anything close to a network-friendly crime procedural. Clarice tried to bridge the gap between something more serialized and standard CBS fare, but it just couldn’t hold to an audience.

If Paramount+ is truly done with negotiations, it’s possible still that the show could find a home elsewhere — we’re not particularly optimistic at present, though, given both the outside studio presence and the aforementioned ratings.

