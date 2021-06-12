Fear the Walking Dead season 6 finale: Is it bringing us closer to the end?







We know that the Fear the Walking Dead season 6 finale is airing this weekend on AMC. Because of this, we very-much are in a position where we have to start thinking about the long-term future.

So what question are we asking as a result of that? It comes down to whether or not this finale is setting the stage for the endgame. Is it possible that season 7 is the end of the road?

In theory, the simple answer to that question is “yes” — it is possible. However, that isn’t something that the folks behind the scenes are currently planning. Speaking in a new interview with Insider, show executive producer Ian B. Goldberg notes that no one has told him that season 7 is the end. With that, he’s not planning to shut the show down anytime soon:

“We’re gonna keep telling these stories as long as AMC tells us to keep doing them. Don’t think about saying goodbye yet, we’re sticking around for a while.”

With the rotating cast and the general premise of Fear the Walking Dead, it is very well possible that this show could last many more years. Much of it could come down to what audience interest is. While the ratings for the series have declined over the years, there is clearly enough of a digital + DVR audience to make up for it. We do think the past couple of seasons have been especially solid, even if the story in general is a far cry from what it was back during the early days.

No matter what the long-term future holds, prepare for anything in the finale. We know that this franchise is more than capable of killing people off.

Do you think that Fear the Walking Dead season 6 will bring us closer to the end of the show?

