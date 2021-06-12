The Bachelorette episode 2 spoilers: A muddy Katie Thurston group date







There are a couple of group dates happening on The Bachelorette episode 2 on Monday and to the surprise of no one, one of them is cowboy-themed.

Or, to be more specific, it seems to be “Katie’s Big Buckle Brawl,” which we can probably draw some conclusions on based on the photo above. This could effectively be mud wrestling, and this is going to be one of those ridiculous dates where some of the guys are forced to compete with one another physically for attention.

We’ve gone on the record many times over the years to make one thing clear — we don’t love these dates. It always seems to put some of the guys in the awkward position of having to play into awkward stereotypes where brutality somehow matters when it comes to love. Yet, at the same time Katie may care less about which one of these guys “brawls” better than the rest; this is really just about who rolls with the punches and impresses her the most. It may not have anything to do with the content of the date itself. The guys who remember that, as opposed to the guys who gets super-aggressive and competitive for no good reason, are probably going to be the ones who do the best here.

At the moment, we are still so early that it’s hard to know who to root for, but both Tre and Greg are early favorites due to their demeanor and chemistry with Katie.

