The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 10 spoilers: More on epic finale







With The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 10 serving as the enormous finale, we’ll take every little detail that we can! There are so many loose ends that need to be tied up, and that’s without considering the emotional cliffhanger for June involving Fred Waterford.

It doesn’t ultimately matter what Mark’s reasoning behind the move is; there is something fundamentally devastating about the notion that he can get off on some sort of plea deal. This is a horrific man who has done unspeakable things to her, and there’s no guarantee he will even spill all the beans on Gilead. The justice system is failing her; with that in mind, she may opt in this finale (entitled “The Wildnerness”) to take matters into her own hands.

Below (via SpoilerTV), you can get the latest tease for The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 10 courtesy of a new synopsis:

June draws on all her resources and relationships, risking everything to ensure her own kind of justice.

It can’t come as a surprise that June will pool her resources in order to ensure that Fred gets his just desserts. She may utilize all of her contacts in Canada, but the question that comes with all of this is simple: Will there be a consequence? Also, will this somewhat derail her attempts to locate Hannah? We know there’s at least one more season coming, and what June chooses to do here (plus how she does it) could very well shape the course of things to come.

