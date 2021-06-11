Yellowstone season 4: Why the silence on premiere date news?







We know that everyone out there is eager for a Yellowstone season 4 premiere date — it’s one of the most-asked TV questions this summer! Unfortunately, there has been radio silence from Paramount Network on the subject, and also no real sign that they are going to reverse course in the near future.

So why is the network being so hush-hush? What do they have to gain from this? We know that it’s not some diabolical plan on their part to torment viewers, and they have some sort of larger meaning at hand here.

Below, you can take a look at three different reasons why news hasn’t come out yet — maybe this will give you a little more in the way of perspective.

They are waiting for a specific moment to announce it – A lot of big-name shows try to make an event out of just about every little thing that they can. The network may have something specific planned here, whether it be a special video featuring the cast or a press released timed to go out when there isn’t a lot of news happening elsewhere. Odds are, they want complete and total command of the room.

They want to announce it in conjunction with something else – Take, for example, news on a season 5 renewal, or more details about the prequel series in development at Paramount+. Because a premiere date is huge news, it makes sense to want to use that platform for something else.

They just don’t know the date yet – While that may sound strange, there is an outside chance that the network is still figuring it out. They may be trying to figure out where the show lands in the midst of all the other competition out there, especially with the Olympics taking place later this summer.

What do you want the Yellowstone season 4 premiere date to be?

Let us know some of your thoughts in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to stick around for some additional updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

