Dynasty season 4 episode 7 spoilers: ‘The Birthday Party’







Dynasty season 4 episode 7 carries with it the title of “The Birthday Party” and on the surface, doesn’t that sound joyful? It feels like a great way to see everyone smile, breathe easy, or have a little bit of cake.

Well, that’s at least what you’d think of when you hear a title like that. Instead, you’re going to see some new-found drama between Fallon and Liam, Adam pushing closer to his political goals, and a charity event that probably won’t end up going anywhere near like it is planned. This show has the challenge of making us think of charity-even fights as something that exists outside the world of The Real Housewives. Good luck with that…

In the end, this story is probably going to be a hot mess — as many things within this world often are. (Would you really like it any other way?) Fallon’s still working to get acceptance, while Blake still is going to struggle with the idea of losing some of his former role.

If you are interested in getting some other news on what the future holds, we suggest that you view the Dynasty season 4 episode 7 synopsis now:

THANK YOU FOR THE DRAMATIC REVEAL – Blake (Grant Show) warns Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) about mixing marriage and business. As Liam (Adam Huber) wants more time with Fallon, she comes up with a “fool proof” plan to keep Liam occupied. Blake and Dominique (Michael Michele) finally see eye-to-eye. Meanwhile, Kirby (Maddison Brown) and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) vie for Adam’s (Sam Underwood) attention as Adam continues his quest to become Chief of Staff, at any cost. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) consoles Kirby as he shows her a different perspective. Lastly, Culhane (Robert C. Riley) volunteers for a charity event, with unforeseen results. Alan Dale also stars. The episode was written by Katrina Cabrera Ortega and directed by Kenny Leon (#407). Original airdate 6/18/2021.

