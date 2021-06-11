





Curious to know a little bit more about Charmed season 3 episode 15? This could be one of the more thought-provoking episodes this season — we know that this show loves to dabble around with magic, but now you’re throwing time-travel in there at the same time.

This is an installment entitled “Schrodinger’s Future,” which feels like a reference to the thought experiment known as Schrödinger’s cat that is tied into fate — how your survival can be a product of specific circumstances. How does this relate to Charmed? It’s likely that through this time travel, characters uncover how just one event could make the difference between being alive or being dead — both fates are very much possible. They just have to figure out the path.

For a few more specifics, be sure to check out the Charmed season 3 episode 15 synopsis:

WHAT THE FUTURE HOLDS – Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) has a disturbing vision, forcing her and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) to pay a visit to the future. Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Harry (Rupert Evans) struggle with challenging new circumstances. Also starring Poppy Drayton. Stuart Gilliard directed the episode written by Bianca Sams and Blake Taylor (#315). Original airdate 6/18/2021.

We do love that Charmed as a series is playing around with psychological concepts, and also finding new ways to throw wrenches at their characters. It doesn’t exactly seem like Maggie and Macy are heading to the future for some sort of joyride — it could be to ensure a specific future does not happen. We do have a few more episodes to go this season, and we’re viewing this episode right now as a key catalyst. Whatever happens here could send the show down a shocking path — one that could bring them to an inevitable outcome.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Charmed right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Charmed season 3 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you take a look at that, remember to stick around — there are some more updates ahead as we approach the finale and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







