Lupin part 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? Premiere date hopes







Following the debut of part 2 today on Netflix, can you expect a Lupin part 3? Is that something to have high hopes for?

We don’t want to drag anything on here, so let’s go ahead and share the great news! You will have a chance to see the French thriller for at least one more batch of episodes. We shouldn’t be surprised about this for multiple reasons.

Popularity – It’s rare for shows to gain a global audience, but this is one of those that has figured it out! It transcends language and has content that is suspenseful and compelling to watch. It also gives you just enough episodes to get hooked, while at the same time leaving you eager to want a whole lot more.

Netflix’s own interests – The streaming service wants to continue to grow all over the world, and they know that a show like Lupin helps them to do this. It broadens horizons, and also opens the doors for French-speaking audiences to check out even more of their programming.

So when could Lupin part 3 premiere?

Odds are, you will be waiting at least a little while to get it. Netflix has a tendency to stretch out some of their shows for as long as they can, mostly because they recognize the value in doing so. There is an irony to what they do — they allow you to binge-watch some of their shows, while at the same time making you wait large chunks in between.

If we were to wager at present, we’d say that you probably will not get part 3 until some point in 2022. We’d wait until Netflix makes some official announcement, though, before writing this in permanent marker. Just know that there will be a new story with different characters, action, and question marks all about what the future holds.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Lupin part 3?

Are you glad that the series is coming back? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back around for some other news. (Photo: Netflix.)

