Love, Victor season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu? The latest







Following today’s big launch, can you expect a Love, Victor season 3 renewal? Or, is it more likely that the show ends up being canceled? As you would imagine, there are a few different things worth talking through here.

Let’s kick things off here, though, with this: There is no official season 3 as of yet for the Love, Simon spin-off over on Hulu. With that being said, we’re cautiously optimistic that more will be coming.

The first thing to remember is this: Story-wise, there is SO much more to be explored here. The second season leaves a lot of question marks when it comes to various relationships, and that’s without even mentioning all of the high-school milestones that could be explored. We’re not going to sit here and pretend that Love, Victor is the sort of show that is destined to go ten seasons — it’s hard to even imagine how that would work. This is about finding yourself and finding love at a very particular point in your life — but there’s a lot of story here that still needs to be wrapped up. We think the writers went into season 2 hoping and expecting there will be more.

Because this show comes from an established movie and has a devoted audience, we know that some viewers are going to be there. The question mark is whether they will come in large-enough numbers. If you are eager to see a season 3, the best advice we can offer is to make sure you watch the whole season in a relatively short period of time. No, we’re not saying that you need to marathon it all weekend — yet, it helps tremendously if Hulu sees that people are burning through season 2 over the span of a few weeks. That shows there’s a demand for more, and that these same people would likely be committed to watching more.

Hopefully, news on a renewal will be announced over the next few weeks.

Do you want to see a Love, Victor season 3 renewal over at Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, be sure to also stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







