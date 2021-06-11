Legendary season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO Max?







Following the finale today, can you expect a Legendary season 3 renewal over at HBO Max? Or, is it more likely the show gets canceled?

We of course wish that we could bring you some solid news here on the vogue-themed series’ long-term future. Alas, we cannot — as of this writing, nothing has been confirmed when it comes to a season 3. That’s not necessarily bad news — it may just signal that the streaming service is waiting to get more numbers before reaching a firm conclusion.

So how long could that be? More than likely, we’ll hear something more over the next month or two — and for now, we’re very-much optimistic as to what the future holds. HBO Max is still a fairly new streaming service; because of that, it makes a good bit of sense for them to order more episodes and build up viewer loyalty. The longer that they are able to do that, the better off things are going to be in the long run. Canceling a show early in a streamer’s life makes it more likely that viewers will shy away from watching new shows. Remember that while HBO itself has a history of equity with its programming, HBO Max as a service does not.

Provided that Legendary does get renewed for a season 3, odds are you will be waiting a while in order to see it. We don’t think there will be a hurry to push new episodes on the air, and the production itself needs time to prepare and film. More than likely, we’d see a premiere at some point in 2022.

If you love the show and want to see it back for more, remember to watch it the whole way through! That’s the best way for HBO Max to know that viewers would stick around for a possible season 3.

