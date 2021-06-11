The Bachelorette: Is there a hurry to find Chris Harrison replacement?







In the wake of Chris Harrison’s exit from Bachelor Nation earlier this week, there is one question we’re left to wonder: What’s next? While ABC and Warner Horizon may have short-term plans for the franchise’s future, there are questions for down the road.

We know that The Bachelorette this season will have Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams co-hosting along the way. Meanwhile, Bachelor in Paradise is featuring a rotating group of celebrity guest hosts. All of this could be fun, but eventually, these shows will need a new face.

For now, though, it doesn’t seem as though there’s some immediate rush to fill a vacancy in Bachelor Nation. According to a new report from Variety, hiring a new host for the franchise isn’t a top priority for ABC. As a matter of fact, the network is fine waiting until the next season of The Bachelor to figure out. No lead has been named for that season, but production will likely start in the fall leading into a premiere in early 2022. That means that producers could use Michelle’s season as a test for another potential host, or just an opportunity to breathe new life into the franchise.

What does a Bachelor / Bachelorette host need? First and foremost, recognition that they aren’t the star of the proceedings. They are there to support the lead, and occasionally announce when it’s the final rose of the evening. They often don’t have that much air time, so they have to be okay with that.

