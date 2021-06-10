Walker episode 14 spoilers: Prepare for a road trip!







As we prepare for Walker episode 14 on The CW next week, the first question is obvious: How do you follow what we’ve just seen? We’re coming off one of the most intense episodes of the season, but one of the show’s real strengths comes in its versatility. It can deliver one sort of story one week, and then find a way to completely shift and change things after the fact.

Based on the early insight we got on the next episode, we’re gearing up for a story that will take place on the road. Walker will have a lot on his mind, and a lot of information that needs to be relayed. Could this be one of Jared Padalecki’s better performances on the series so far? We’re betting on it, and if that isn’t enough for, know that Micki is going to have a big story of her own alongside Trey and Captain James.

If you find yourself curious in getting a few more specifics, we suggest that you check out the full Walker episode 14 synopsis below:

ROAD TRIP BLUES – Walker (Jared Padalecki) takes Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) on a road trip to discuss some devastating news. Meanwhile, Captain James (Coby Bell) enlists the help of Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) to find a missing military veteran. Diana Valentine directed the episode written by Casey Fisher (#114). Original airdate 6/17/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Here’s the one big of bad news to pass along — we know that we’re just coming off a hiatus, but after next week’s episode, there’s only one more to come before another break. The CW is really pacing this show out over the course of the summer!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Walker right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Walker episode 14?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and story hopes below! After you do that, remember to also stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







