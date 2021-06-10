Clarice episode 12 spoilers: The raid on Alastor Pharmaceuticals







Clarice episode 12 carries with it the title of “Father Time,” and the one thing we can say is this: This episode is going to be big! What happens here will carry over directly into the season finale … which could technically still be the series finale. Remember, we still haven’t got official word that Paramount+ is going to be airing season 2!

So what makes this episode so memorable? After weeks of struggle and frustration, the ViCAP team is going to have a chance to confront Alastor Pharmaceuticals. Are they going to uncover the truth about the murders? This could be a situation of “one step closer, two steps back,” as our title character finds herself in some hot water due to what happens in the field.

For a few more details on what else to expect, be sure to check out the full Clarice episode 12 synopsis below:

“Father Time” — As ViCAP finally gets the green light to raid Alastor Pharmaceuticals, Clarice punches another FBI agent in a moment of rage, then willingly turns in her badge and gun. Also, the rest of the ViCAP team uncovers the whole truth about the River Murders, and Clarice unwittingly puts herself in mortal danger, on CLARICE, Thursday, June 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The good news is that we’re inching towards that “case closed.” The bad news? Clarice could die along the way — we don’t exactly think that turning in her badge and gun will lead to her stopping her investigation! We feel that a show called Clarice wouldn’t kill off their title character; yet, prepare for a high-stakes finale where everyone close to her could be in danger. How far will ViCAP go to ensure that one of their own is okay? The finale could be one of the darkest episodes yet, and that’s saying a lot given what we’ve seen so far.

