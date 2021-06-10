Is Law & Order: Organized Crime new tonight on NBC? Season 2 hopes







Is Law & Order: Organized Crime new tonight on NBC and what’s coming up on season 2? We have answers for you!

We should start this article off with the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new episode of Organized Crime on the air tonight. While it’d be nice to get more episodes, that’s just not happening until at least the fall. We could get more news about it later this summer, and for now just know that the show will remain on Thursday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, where it will be joined by both Law & Order: SVU and then also brand-new series Law & Order: For the Defense.

We know one thing a lot of viewers want to know is whether or not Angela survived the poisoning at the end of the season 1 finale. Unfortunately, you’re going to be waiting for a while to get some answers. Speaking via The Wrap, Tamara Taylor admitted that she was even waiting to learn what happened to her character:

“Angela definitely had a rough day … Being poisoned twice in one day is not ideal. I don’t know. Unfortunately, I don’t even know if I’m allowed to tell you her fate, hence the cliffhanger nature of the whole thing. I don’t know.”

Even if Angela makes it through, odds are the bulk of season 2 will not be focused on the Wheatley family. As we’ve said in the past, season 2 will be comprised of multiple new story arcs, with each one of them taking place over eight episodes. The goal is to continue to shake up the standard Law & Order format, which is taking story cues from real-life organized crime syndicates. To go along with this, we’re sure there will still be Benson/Stabler crossovers aplenty.

Hopefully, an official premiere date for season 2 will be announced later this summer.

