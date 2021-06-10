The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale spoilers: June’s next move…







As you prepare for The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale on Hulu next week, June has some big decisions to make. She’s just learned that Mark struck a deal with Fred Waterford giving him his freedom in exchange for information on the inner workings of Gilead.

The most important question that comes out of this Fred deal is this: What will June do next? We’ve seen her express her rage towards Mark for his role in the whole arrangement, and that may just be the tip of the iceberg.

While it’s impossible to get specifics on the road ahead for The Handmaid’s Tale, we at least have a sense of what to expect emotionally from the finale — including some legitimate surprises. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, writer-producer Eric Tuchman had the following to say:

I think it’s primarily about June struggling with how to respond to Fred’s freedom. You can expect a very intense, edge-of-your-seat, surprising ride. The conclusion is both shocking and inevitable, like all good endings, and it sets up a lot of intriguing possibilities for the future of the show. So I think it’ll be satisfying and provocative, and tracks June’s emotional journey from the beginning of the season to the end. If you want to put all the puzzle pieces together, you just stick with June and that really is our roadmap, always. What’s next for June? What would really happen for June in this journey? It does take her sometimes to dark places, and it takes her to hopeful places sometimes. She’s always at a crossroads. She’s always trying to decide which path to take. Whatever she decides, we can understand her choice. We may not agree with it, but at least we know where she’s coming from.

All of this is apt to what we’ve seen from June all season — some of her actions have been decisive. Yet, the show, has long done a great job of laying out the groundwork for her motivations.

What do you most want to see on The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale?

