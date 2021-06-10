Manifest season 3 finale sneak peek: Michaela’s terrifying Calling







Are you ready for the Manifest season 3 finale to air on NBC tomorrow night? There’s an epic two-hour event coming your way, and it’s going to include some moments that really get your heart pumping.

To be specific, it’s going to bring one of the most terrifying moments we’ve seen yet for Michaela courtesy of a Calling. In the sneak peek below for this particular episode, you can see what we’re talking about here. This is a vision that puts her right back on the plane, only this time around most of the other passengers are not communicating with her. Then, Flight 828 hits some turbulence and then after that, we start seeing the blood running down the walls. This as brutal of a sequence as you’re going to find on this plane, and it does speak to a potentially-terrible event that is coming right around the corner.

What could that event be? There are still some larger mysteries at hand here, but remember the promos for this episode mention that the destruction of the tailfin could be key. We know how Manifest stories are often like following breadcrumbs — the Callings don’t always provide the answer; instead, they send you down a path. Michaela wakes up just as things aboard that plane start to get next-level terrible, so we’ll have to see if this Calling returns in any specific form through the rest of the hour.

For most of this season, we’ve received reminders that the truth is coming. Clearly, we won’t understand everything about Flight 828 by the end of the finale … but there’s still a chance we can get a few more clues. Be prepared to have your jaw on the floor, at least if this new preview is any indication.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Manifest season 3 finale?

