Is Nancy Drew new tonight on The CW? New season 3 teases

But first, we unfortunately have to hand over the news that nobody wants to hear: Unfortunately, there is no new Nancy Drew on the air tonight. Last week was the finale, and now we’ve got a long hiatus until the show returns later this year. There is no firm premiere date; as a matter of fact, the only thing that is confirmed is that Kennedy McMann and the rest of the cast will be back on Fridays this fall. That’s not the best timeslot in the world, but we suppose we should probably just be glad that the show is coming back at all.

While you do wait for more new episodes to air, why not have a fun little look towards the future? We know that there will be new mysteries and supernatural happenings, so let’s focus here instead on something a little more lighthearted and fun. Why not think about the idea of Carson, Nancy, and Ryan all living together? That is something that is going to happen and in a new interview with TVLine, here is what executive producer Melinda Hsu Taylor had to say on what the future holds within that environment:

We have so many ideas for shenanigans. Because Riley Smith is a fantastic actor with a ton of range, it’s easy to lean into the comedic stuff that he brings while also getting back to the dramatic and heartfelt connection he’s building with Nancy. He also has his own issues with his own parents, and has no idea how to be one himself, so Carson is kind of stuck with another large child. That offers a lot of opportunity for funny domestic situations, like, what’s going on with the chore wheel? There’s fun and mystery and drama to be had, but I also just love seeing those three together. Riley and Scott [Wolfe] together are just genius. A lot of that dishwashing stuff was improvised.

Expect a formal Nancy Drew season 3 premiere date to be announced at some point a little later on in the summer.

