Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist canceled; is season 3 possible elsewhere?







Go ahead and consider this the most shocking cancellation of the season: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is not coming back. Or, at least it’s not coming back on NBC.

The news was first confirmed earlier today at TVLine, who noted that talks to bring the show over to Peacock halted over the weekend. It’s a huge disappointment, given that this series was a breath of fresh air in a network-TV world stuffed full of crime procedurals and medical dramas. It was bright, enthusiastic, moving, and also fun.

Unfortunately, the ratings were just not at a level to bring the show back on NBC, and it struggled mightily after being moved to a new timeslot on Sunday nights in the middle of a season. There is a DVR and streaming audience there, but clearly, it was not enough.

So does this mean that Zoey’s Playlist is completely out of music? Hardly. In a post on Twitter, showrunner Austin Winsberg made it clear that he was not giving up on the show just yet, and encouraged fans to trend #SaveZoeysPlaylist on Twitter to get the word out. Since that time, many of the other cast members have echoed the rallying cry. The show comes from studio Lionsgate, which does have a TV network in Starz — yet, it doesn’t feel like content-wise the show is a natural fit there. We could see Hulu or Apple TV+ being interesting possibilities — we know that the go-to for a lot of people in this sort of situation is Netflix, and we do actually think this show could work there. Like Lucifer, this is a show with a dedicated following that can appeal to a large audience. If it was to go on that platform, we do think it would find countless fans who don’t watch NBC or Peacock with regularity.

We’ll see what happens with Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist in the long-term but for now, we remain optimistic.

What do you think about Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist getting canceled?

Do you want to see a season 3 air somewhere else? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







