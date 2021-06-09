Big Brother Canada renewed for a season 10 at Global!







For all of those excited to see Big Brother Canada still going strong over at Global, we come bearing good news!

Today, it was officially revealed at Corus’ upfront event that the competition show will be coming back for a season 10. This comes on the heels of an excellent season 9, one marked by both great casting and an exceptional winner in Tychon Carter-Newman. We do think that the series is on the right track right now when it comes to both diversity and production value; we also continue to give them kudos for making season 9 work in the midst of a global health crisis.

In a statement, Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, had the following to say:

“Following an incredibly successful season with our most diverse cast, the highest number of brand integrations, and the most innovative show twists to date – all while shooting during a pandemic –we are proud to greenlight another new season of Big Brother Canada … Together with our talented partners at Insight Productions, we look forward to delivering Canadians another wild season of one of the most-talked about Original series in Canada.”

What do we want to see next?

Honestly, just more interesting players and unique competitions. We know that there is a push online for season 10 to be an All-Star season, but honestly, we think that this can be fool’s gold a lot of the time. Just think about the recent Big Brother All-Stars in the US, which was for the most part predictable and uninspired. It’s worth considering if you can truly get the best of the best back, but otherwise, we’re not sure it’s worth bothering over.

If there is one other thing we’d request, how about stronger overall live feeds? Otherwise, the show still has a lot going for it!

What do you think about Big Brother Canada 10 getting the official green light?

