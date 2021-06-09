The Blacklist season 8 episode 21 photo: Liz with ghosts from the past







NBC has unveiled one of the first photos of The Blacklist season 8 episode 21, and it is a strong reminder of the mystery that lies ahead. It is also evidence that the show may be doing something artistically that is totally different from anything beforehand.

The image above is one of just a couple that has been revealed for the June 16 episode “Nachalo,” and at the center of it here is Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen with a rather shocked look on her face. The image is in black and white, which is enough to make us think that at least some of the episode will be told in such a way. You also have behind her seemingly the images of multiple characters from the past, whether it be Dom or Katarina Rostova. Is the latter the real Katarina? We wonder that, given Reddington’s proclamation that the character was “never killed” at the end of this past episode.

If you are interested in previewing further what lies ahead, be sure to watch our new video below! Once you do that, we suggest that you subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube! In addition to a new review of episode 21 after it airs, we’ll have another theory discussion this Friday.

The whole purpose of “Nachalo” is to provide Liz with some answers as to why Reddington did some of the things he did over the years, and characters like Dom and “Katarina” could be essential in doing that. Really, the only thing that is confirmed at present is that every single thing he did was with a specific purpose in mind: Protecting her. That even goes for the creation of the Blacklist itself. Is it possible that Liz is the key somewhat to a greater mystery? We presume so, but we’re not ruling out that Reddington is also doing this while being motivated by own unique version of love … whatever that may be.

