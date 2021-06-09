Queen of the South season 6: Could it happen someday on USA?







Following tonight’s series finale, is there any hope at a Queen of the South season 6 happening at some point down the road? If not this, how about a different show in the show’s universe?

Of course, it goes without saying that some point out there would want something like this — the series developed a devoted following through the entirety of its run on USA, and we do think that there would be some viewers interested in watching more.

Unfortunately with Queen of the South itself, tonight was written to be the final episode of the story. Unless there was a brilliant idea for something down the road, it’s hard to see something more happen. That’s without even mentioning that the live ratings were down substantially for the final season, and USA in general seems to be taking fewer chances putting big-ticket scripted properties on the air. (Remember when this network had such shows as Suits, Monk, Psych, White Collar, and Burn Notice? Yea, that was fun…)

Would we welcome a spin-off? Absolutely. If not that, we’d at least welcome the same creative team getting a chance to work on another property down the road. For the time being, though, there unfortunately isn’t any word on whether or not something like this will happen. We’re not banking on it.

So instead of focusing all that much on a future that may or may not happen, let’s instead spend a little more time talking about the present. Let’s be grateful that we got a five-season run in an era where a lot of cable shows end prematurely. It has a defined beginning, middle, and end, and an opportunity to celebrate the metaphorical final curtain dropping.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Queen of the South right now

Do you think that a Queen of the South season 6, or at least a spin-off, could happen someday?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back around to get some other updates about the series finale. (Photo: USA.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







