





Is Tyler Labine leaving New Amsterdam after three seasons as Dr. Iggy Frome? We did not expect to be asking that question.

Yet, at the 45-minute mark of the finale, we were due to a conversation he had out in the wilderness. After carrying with him the pain and the suffering of so many of his patients, Iggy wondered to himself whether he could do it anymore. As a matter of fact, he made it clear that he didn’t want to see any more patients. That was a startling thing to hear, but also an understandable one after all that he has gone through. Just think about last week in general! The guy’s life has been on the line in the midst of some incredibly uncomfortable situations.

One of the best ways to consider things for Iggy is simply like this: He’s spent so long taking care of other people, and that does not often lend itself to taking care of oneself. There isn’t much in the way of balance to his life. We hoped that this was just a statement that he was making in the moment and not one that would be permanent, given that we already lost Dr. Kapoor earlier this season. Meanwhile, during the episode we had questions about Dr. Sharpe’s future, at least at New Amsterdam due to what was going on with her mother.

Because of the way that this episode was constructed, it felt as though we would be waiting until season 4 to get all of the answers here.

What we can say for now…

There is no official word out there that Labine leaving the NBC show and for now, that will have to suffice. We foresee this finale storyline more as the producers taking us on a long and important journey with this character, one that could pay off big on the other side.

Do you think that Tyler Labine is leaving New Amsterdam, and the role of Iggy Frome for good?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! We’ll have more updates during the offseason that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

