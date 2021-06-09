Loki episode 2: What to know in advance for Disney+ series







As you prepare for Loki episode 2, what should you expect to see — beyond, of course, Tom Hiddleston antics?

At this point, it almost goes without saying that this show is going to be a hoot. We’re talking about one of the most inventive characters within the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe getting a chance to shine! We’re also talking about a character that is getting a lot of creative freedom and six full episodes — the order here is the same as what we had for The Falcon and the Winter Solider.

Disney+ does not reveal too many details for their upcoming episodes, so really, Loki episode 2 is going to be mostly about the aftermath of episode 1. This show has a lot to set up in the early going, so we think of it as one that metaphorically shoots itself out of a cannon and only gets bolder and crazier from here.

One of the larger questions we’re set to wonder through a lot of this will be rather simple: What is the larger effect going to be on the greater MCU? We had this with WandaVision, but we thought it to be a somewhat more insular tale as opposed to something that will reverberate in movies to come. (It might have been different if there was a Doctor Strange cameo somewhere near the end of it.) Meanwhile, we do think that Falcon and Winter Solider will be the sort of show that inspires a LOT of change when it comes to the future of the Captain America character. It almost has to depending on when Marvel does their next big team-up movie.

We wish that we were getting all of Loki at once but alas, that is not the case. Episode 2 will be arriving on the streaming service next week.

