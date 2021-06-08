Cruel Summer episode 10 (finale) spoilers: The court date is here…







Next week on Cruel Summer episode 10, you are officially going to be at the culmination of the season. The big finale will arrive on Freeform! Most of the season has been building towards this moment with Kate and Jeannette, and there really is no clear sense as to where the story will end. This is one of those shows that thrives on the jaw-dropper, and what better way to generate buzz than saving some of the most surprising stuff until the very end?

Below, we’ve got the full Cruel Summer episode 10 synopsis with a little more insight all about the story coming up:

Kate and Jeannette’s worlds collide as the court date arrives, finally forcing the two young women to answer the question on everyone’s mind, but the answer comes with a price that not everyone can pay.

That price, at least to us, is going to be the biggest thing hovering over us until next week when this episode airs.

Probably the most difficult thing to accept entering the Cruel Summer finale is simply not knowing whether or not another season is coming! At the time of this writing, no one over at Freeform has made the future super-clear. While the live ratings are not necessarily out of the park, you could make a similar case about the vast majority of the shows on their schedule. We like to think that DVR ratings, digital streams, and buzz will be enough to get the show greenlit for another season. Yet, the ball is firmly going to be in their court, and there is no guarantee they will announce a renewal one way or another before the finale airs.

