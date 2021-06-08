The Flight Attendant season 2: Will Cassie be with the CIA?







The Flight Attendant season 2 is, unfortunately, a good ways out still. It’s a shame, given that this was one of the more entertaining shows of the past year! It was lighthearted enough to be fun and escapist, but also had a great mystery that kept the conversation going. It also featured a fantastic performance from Kaley Cuoco, who showed more versatility after being known for sitcoms for a big chunk of her career.

At the end of the first season, it seemed as though Cassie’s effectiveness was going to lead to her being a part of the CIA — at least on an asset level. She may have been a mess for much of the first season, but in the end, she managed to both survive and stay out of prison. All things considered, not too bad?

So is she going to be a bigger part of the spy intelligence agency moving forward? Speaking as a part of a new Entertainment Weekly cover story, Cuoco makes it clear that in season 2, “this is not all of a sudden going to be Cassie is a superspy. I think there will be a little bit of the CIA-asset stuff, on the side.”

Tonally, we don’t think that The Flight Attendant is all that much out to change what it is. Instead, the goal here is going to be to showcase more adventure, more secrets, and potentially more of Cassie with some of the most important relationships in her life. Now that the show is a certified success over on HBO Max, it’s also our hope that we’ll be able to see it spread its metaphorical wings a little bit more. Now that viewers know how good the show is, they can be there from the very beginning as opposed to catching up more on it after the fact.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on The Flight Attendant right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Flight Attendant season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also stick around to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







