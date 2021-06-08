New Amsterdam season 3 finale spoilers: What is Helen’s response?







The New Amsterdam season 3 finale is set to arrive on NBC in just a matter of hours! We’ve known for a while that it would be emotional — it almost has to be when you think about the ground that needs to be covered here. Not only are we going to see more stories around the hospital, but also one of the most important decisions in Max Goodwin and Helen Sharpe’s lives.

Could this finale be rather romantic? Signs point towards it, and it’s hard not to smile based on some of the early information that is surfacing for this episode.

Recently, we shared a sneak preview that signaled Ryan Eggold’s character seemingly leaving Sharpe a voicemail, one expressing that he missed her and he couldn’t stop thinking about. The only thing that left us confused was that we never actually heard him say her name! Because of this, we wondered if the writers were sending us on some wild-goose chase and it wasn’t meant to be for her at all.

With that in mind, we’re happy that our worst fears are officially proven false. In a new sneak peek over at Entertainment Tonight, you can see Helen listening to the voicemail before calling him back and leaving him a very romantic one as well. It’s brief, you can certainly see that there are some mutual feelings being shared here! It’s nice to hear these things out in the open and while it doesn’t mean that they are getting together, there is definitely reason to think we are moving in that direction.

We know that a lot of shows do hesitate to pair together some of their main characters, largely in fear that it will dilute the story or give them less in the way of exciting stuff to do. In the end, though, we think personally that this is a stepping stone for something greater. There is SO much that could be examined both personally and professionally with these two together!

What do you think is going to happen over the New Amsterdam season 3 finale?

