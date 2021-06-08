The Bachelorette episode 2 & beyond: Blake Moynes’ future arrival teased







Following tonight’s premiere, what else will be coming on The Bachelorette episode 2? Katie Thurston’s journey will continue — and of course, there will be drama!

One of the things that we do like already about this season is that there are a wide array of different guys, and each one of them brings something different to the table. It feels like the casting may be a little better than we’ve seen as of late, but we say this with a limited amount of screen time as evidence. The most important thing is that these guys are committed, and that the dates aren’t entirely the same nonsense we see year after year.

At the end of tonight’s episode, we got to see an extended look at what is coming up this season, and it went about as you would expect. There is a TON of drama among the men this season, and there are a lot of dates that require them to take off some of their clothes. The show does look like it’s going to be doing some lighthearted, super-weird dates, including one that involves some sort of chest-waxing.

Despite all of the humor that is present this season, rest assured there will be some romance. She will say “I love you” to at least one guy, and there’s also going to be a surprise arrival in Blake Moynes from Tayshia and Clare’s season! There’s also going to be at least one person carted away in an ambulance, and apparently, the virgin this season is going to get quite a story in the weeks ahead.

