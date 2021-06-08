Yellowstone season 4: Ruling out one possible premiere date







We know that a ton of people out there are eagerly awaiting some Yellowstone season 4 premiere date news. With that in mind, we’re scouring the internet for just about every nugget possible.

What we can do within this article is rule out one potential premiere date that many people were hoping to get: June 20.

Have you watched our Yellowstone season 3 finale review yet? If not, then all you gotta do is check that out below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We will have reviews and other stuff coming all season long…

In the past, we’ve talked about a number of false rumors that are out there surrounding that date. We’ve also said that it’s a little too soon and the network wouldn’t have all that much of a chance to promote it in advance! Now, we can take all of this another stuff further.

This week, Paramount Network revealed their schedule for June 20 (a.k.a. Father’s Day) for the first time, and it confirms that there is no new episode of Yellowstone airing that evening. This makes it all the more clear that we are going to be forced to wait a little while longer.

What’s our prediction? Because July 4 falls on a Sunday this year, we have a hard time thinking that the show is going to return until July 11 at the earliest. With the Olympics starting soon after, we wouldn’t be shocked if Paramount Network waits until the other side of that. We know that it’s going to be a long wait, especially because of that crazy cliffhanger at the end of season 3. If the past three seasons are any indication, though, we have to imagine that it will be more than worth the wait. There will be drama, big reveals, and hopefully a better sense of what’s going to happen at the ranch next.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







