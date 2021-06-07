The Bachelorette: Will Chris Harrison return for Michelle Young’s season?







Tonight’s premiere of The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston will be without Chris Harrison altogether. So what does that mean for some of the seasons beyond it? That is where things start to get a little more mysterious.

For the time being, here is some of what we can tell you. Last week, it was reported that a rotating panel of celebrities would be taking on the hosting gig for Bachelor in Paradise, and that Harrison will not be back as host this season. Meanwhile, a recent report from Us Weekly suggests that Harrison may not be back for Michelle Young’s season when it starts filming later this summer. (That season will premiere on ABC this fall.)

Katie’s season of The Bachelorette starts tonight!! Be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube as we will have new videos up on Katie’s season every Monday evening after the episode airs. We will have our first video up tonight, so don’t miss out.

If Chris does end up sitting out that season, then a good bit of attention then shifts over to what’s happening with The Bachelor in the new year. If the host is not present for that, then there’s a good chance he may not return at all. You could view the Paradise rotating gig as a chance for the franchise to look for a new host if they chose to go in that direction; or, they could choose to bring back past contestants in a way similar to what they are doing for Katie’s season until they figure out what they are going to do.

The truth here is that Chris, other than being a longtime “face of the franchise,” actually does not do that much on a per-episode basis. He turns up, announces dates, and then he’s there with the lead at the rose ceremony. There are ways to move the show forward without him, if that is what ABC and production ultimately decides, especially if they are going to bring back beloved faces from the franchise to help host.

Related – Check out another preview for tonight’s new episode of The Bachelorette

Do you think that Chris Harrison will ever return to The Bachelor or The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Remember to stick around for other coverage of Katie’s season as we are going to have a lot coming up! (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







