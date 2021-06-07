Bosch season 7 trailer: The final season takes its toll







June 25 marks the premiere date for Bosch season 7, and the title character is here to remind us of one thing: It never gets easier.

The trailer below marks your latest look at the final season, one that starts off with a gruesome cases involving multiple bodies and few concrete clues. In true Harry Bosch fashion, he finds pretty early on that his back is against the wall — he’s not getting the much-needed support, and even the FBI isn’t on the same page as the LAPD. With that, much of the requirement for resolution falls on him. You can see the physical and mental wear and tear beating down on Harry, and it’s enough to make you wonder when his last case will land on the desk.

This season looks to be action-packed, and also a reminder of what makes Bosch good at his job: His determination. Once he gets started down a road, he can’t let up. He’s relentless, and yet in doing this, he also exposes some of his greatest flaws. His life has very little in the way of balance, and there may be no way to preserve that within the final episodes. At least he has friends … right? There is something so relieving seeing Jerry have his back. (Jerry also has the moment of the whole trailer when he reacts to a Stringer Bell reference.)

While season 7 may be the final season for Bosch the series, it is not the last time you will see Harry Bosch the character. It has already been confirmed that a spin-off is in development at Amazon’s ad-supported service IMDb, one that will feature Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz reprising their roles from this show. It may not be exactly the same show we’re watching now but, in the end, it will share much of the same DNA.

