Survivor season 41 logo: What can we take away from it?







We know that we’ve waited a long time to see Survivor season 41 on the air — but we’re starting to inch closer! Filming has resumed in Fiji and, per CBS, we have a first look at what the new logo will be.

The first thing that we love about this logo is its color choices — it looks beautiful! Sure, it also looks like a person is drowning in the middle of it, and that does make us think that either the weather or water itself has a huge role to play in what lies ahead.

For some more news on the future of Survivor now in video form, be sure to check out our preview below! We’ll have coverage of season 41 the moment more is released, so we suggest that you subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube to ensure you don’t miss any of it.

There is one other curious thing about the logo: The lack of a subtitle for the first time since the very first season. What’s going on there? This could be something that producers are withholding until later on, but it’d actually be kind of nice to see a soft reboot of the show. Forget about fire tokens, extra advantages, and all of the other crazy twists for a little bit. Instead, go back to a version of the game that we had around Survivor: China where there were immunity idols, but the whole game didn’t revolve around them or any other advantage. Instead, find a way to re-center it on the relationships, the alliances, and the subtle moves that make great players who they are. Because of the long hiatus and coming off of Winners at War, this does feel like a great time to usher in the latest era of this game.

Survivor 41 will air on Wednesdays starting this fall. Check out the link here for more news on what we know so far.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Survivor 41?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you check that out, remember to also come back to score some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Outwit. Outplay. Outlast. #Survivor finally returns this fall with Season 41. What are you most excited for?🔥 pic.twitter.com/IF78NiudF8 — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) June 7, 2021

