





Is All American new tonight on The CW? Given what we know is coming up on the show, it’s pretty understandable that we’d want more episodes as soon as humanly possible. The fate of football hangs in the balance!

Alas, this is where we have to tell you that there are no answers coming tonight. This is the final week of a previously-planned hiatus for the series, and you’re going to have to wait until Monday, June 14 to see where things are going to go here. Football-wise, we’ve got a showdown with Westlake and a situation that goes from bad to worse.

Put yourself in Billy’s shoes for a moment — you think you’ve got a successful gameplan to win and keep your program running. What happens when someone doesn’t show up for the game? Add to that all of the career implications that are present here — if football ends at the school, that also means you’re out of a job if you’re the coach. For Spencer, it puts him in a position where he may need to transfer again.

If we’re not spelling out enough details here, why not take a look at the synopsis below:

SACRIFICES FOR FRIENDS – When Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) quarterback must miss the game against Westlake, Spencer puts extra pressure on himself and his young teammates because of what is at stake. Billy (Taye Diggs) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) grow worried when Willie (guest star Brent Jennings) doesn’t show up to the game as promised and Billy learns something about Willie he wasn’t expecting. Laura (Monet Mazur) must deal with a new wrinkle at work that involves Olivia (Samantha Logan) leaving Laura with a tough decision. Meanwhile, Spencer takes a walk down memory lane as Coop’s (Bre-Z) 18th birthday nears and Layla (Greta Onieogou) and Preach (guest star Kareem Grimes) clash over how to celebrate Coop. Cody Christian and Karimah Westbrook also star. Nikhil Paniz directed the episode written by Jameal Turner. (#314). Original airdate 6/14/2021.

Season 3 will be concluding later this summer and with that in mind, expect to see some stories evolve quickly — especially when it comes to Spencer determining what his future is going to hold. We better at least get a final score on this game before this episode wraps up!

