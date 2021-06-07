Fear the Walking Dead season 6 finale spoilers: Lennie James sets the stage







The Fear the Walking Dead season 6 finale is poised to arrive on AMC this weekend, and it may be the most suspenseful finale yet. How could it not be all things considered? With those warheads in the air, there’s a real chance at a catastrophic loss of life. It may also be up to Morgan and his friends to find a way to stop this from happening.

In order to do that though, Lennie James’ character is going to have to pick himself up and dust himself off, at least to a certain extent. This is a man who just suffered a devastating betrayal at the hands of Strand, and that’s without even considering the threat of a nuclear blast before him. He may feel defeated; no matter how many times he wants to help his group survive and be a hero, nothing quite works out. There’s a frustration that could easily overwhelm him.

James recently discussed the final episode of the season to TV Insider, and while he did not tip his cap at the end result, it does sound as though we’ll be feeling the fear as much as some of these characters when the story kicks off:

I will just say that I would describe it as a held breath, throughout the episode. I believe that our fans and the audience of the show will both feel it physically, that they will be holding their breaths, and that within the story it can be described as a held breath. I think it’s a lovely, thoughtful, engaging, exciting, smart episode. I hope the fans agree.

Is there a chance that an explosion doesn’t even happen in the finale? We could see that, or we could see a worst-case scenario transpire where the blast happens in the closing seconds and we’re left waiting until season 7 to learn who lives and who dies.

