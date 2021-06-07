Stargirl season 2 spoilers: How terrifying will new Big Bad be?







Stargirl season 2 will be premiering this summer on The CW, and we absolutely hope that it will be worth the wait! The show is exclusively a CW series this year after streaming on DC Universe first back in 2020, but there aren’t any plans to shake up what the show itself is. There will still be that cinematic quality, plus that mixture of fun storytelling with dark, sinister villains.

For a fine example of the latter, you don’t have to look any further than Eclipso. This character was first unleashed back at the end of season 1 (thanks, Shiv!), and it now seems as though we’re going to see them wreck all sorts of havoc. While we haven’t been able to see them in action yet, just hearing the cast speak about them is enough cause for excitement.

Speaking via Digital Spy, actress Joy Osmanski (Tigress) had the following to say about the part:

“For me personally, the kind of evil that this character manifests is something that I find very disturbing, and I think people will find very relevant to our current socio-political climate, I have to say … I saw the parallels immediately, but I will be interested to see how fans respond to this character, but he’s scary. He’s really scary.”

One of the things that this show needs is a good psychological villain, someone who can get into people’s minds and mess with their own perception. You want a character like Eclipso to look and feel different from who we had last season, plus of course some of who we’ve still got in Shiv. She is a little bit more of a battering ram — she thinks and then she acts. You want a wide array of villains in a world like this, including some that make people question what it means to even be a hero.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Stargirl season 2 right now?

