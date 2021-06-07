Blue Bloods season 12: When to expect the earliest teases?







We know that Blue Bloods season 12 is slated for the CBS fall schedule and of course, we’re excited for that! With that being said though, it’s going to take a reasonable amount of patience. Filming will kick off at some point this summer and while we’d love to pinpoint it precisely, it’s harder to do that when we’re not completely on the other side of the global health crisis.

Nonetheless, we do think we can start to narrow down when some first little nuggets about the new season will start to come out — and then also what said nuggets could be.

Before production starts… – Is it possible that we’ll learn the title for the premiere? It’s fair to expect that! Executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor often has a hand in early episodes, and she’s posted premiere episode titles before they start filming before on Instagram. Usually, she will do this a handful of days in advance.

Filming itself – If the show is moving back to a pre-pandemic schedule, you’ll probably see everyone assemble in New York City in late July. Often, you can get at least a couple of images from the cast and crew on set — from there, you can start to analyze them intently to see if there are any plot teases that surface!

Guest stars – Often, cast members will announce big names on social media — this isn’t one of those shows that tends to keep this sort of thing under wraps unless it is something HUGE. (It’s still shocking that they hid Linda’s death as well as they did.)

First official details from CBS – These will probably not be available until we get around to early September, and that’s provided that the show premieres at the end of this month. All of that is still touch-and-go as we wait to see if the schedule returns to “normal” i.e. somewhat close to what it was before the health crisis.

