Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Bishop’s Gambit’







If you want to get a sense of what’s ahead on Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 6, we think the title is a clue in itself: “Bishop’s Gambit.”

Obviously, this is a reference to the popular Netflix limited series The Queen’s Gambit, and even if chess isn’t a focus here, we do think some of the themes could be similar. Think along the lines of strategy as Sara Lance tries to do whatever she can in order to escape. We know that she’s been away from the team for a while now, and we understand if you’re a little bit frustrated about it.

In the end, though, wouldn’t this make a reunion that much more sweet? We like to think so.

For a few more details about this story as a whole, we suggest that you check out the full Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 6 synopsis right away:

SECRETS – Mick (Dominc Purcell) takes the Waverider and Kayla (guest star Aliyah O’Brien) to try and find Sara (Caity Lotz), but these enemies find themselves needing each other to survive after landing on the possible planet Sara is being held captive. After a report of an Alien attack, the Legends return to their new headquarters, Constantine’s (Matt Ryan) manor, where both Spooner (Lisseth Cahvez) and Astra (Olivia Swann) try to connect to the Alien. Zari is (Tala Ashe) suspicious of Constantine’s behavior, but isn’t surprised when she learns the truth. Meanwhile, Sara devises a plan to escape by using her charm to win over Bishop (guest star Raffi Barsoumian), but she learns something more disturbing. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Adam Tsekham, Matt Ryan and Shayan Sobhian also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever (606). Original airdate 6/13/2021.

It’s pretty obvious that Constantine’s manor is going to be a setting for all sorts of weird and wacky stuff, not that this should come as much of a shock to anyone. It already has! As we do get closer to the midway point of this season, let’s just hope for more innovation — and opportunities to laugh and have a good time.

Related – Be sure to get some other Legends of Tomorrow updates

What do you want to see when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







