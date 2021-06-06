The Good Doctor season 4 finale photo: Shaun and Lea’s path ahead







With The Good Doctor season 4 finale coming onto ABC in just over one day’s time, it of course makes sense to wonder about Shaun and Lea. How can we not? These two are one of the best couples on TV, and over time we’ve seen them tackle a wide array of different problems.

Yet, what they are going through right now is one of the biggest traumas that they’ve ever faced, and it’s understandable why they are mired in such a struggle. They lost their unborn child and this is not something that you can just forget about. It’s not going to go away. Within the finale, the two will have to figure out further how they are going to deal with their grief and if they can begin to move forward.

We know that Lea is contemplating staying with her parents for a while, and the events of this finale will likely determine whether or not that happens. Personally, we still want to think that they’ll be able to communicate — Shaun has learned a lot this season, and the photo above from the finale does give us yet another reason to be optimistic.

Our hope is that this story, at least will be one that there’s a resolution for by the end of the finale. We know that some others could be a cliffhanger, but we don’t need to question where they are in their relationship or anything else between the two of them. For right now, we just want the two of them to be okay.

Remember that The Good Doctor season 5 is already ordered, and odds are it will premiere at some point this fall. We should be able to talk through that further once we get past the finale.

