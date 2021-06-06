Batwoman season 2 episode 16 spoilers: Prepare now for ‘Rebirth’







Entering Batwoman season 2 episode 16 we’re going to be seeing a lot of action and drama — not that this should shock anyone. We’ve only got a handful of episodes ahead and with that, we’re bracing for some dramatic showdowns, some unusual team-ups, and hopefully an opportunity to see things escalate to yet another level.

Given the way that Arrowverse shows tend to go, the best of this season is yet to come, and there could be a reason to worry about many of your favorites sooner rather than later.

Below, we’ve got the full Batwoman season 2 episode 16 synopsis with some other news as to what lies ahead:

CAN’T LET IT GO – When a familiar foe descends upon Gotham, Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Mary (Nicole Kang) find they must rely on each other more than ever. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has a has a new mission – and gets an unexpected ally to join her. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy and Camrus Johnson. Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Daniel Thomsen (#216). Original airdate 6/13/2021. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Of course Batwoman’s arc is going to be one of the most compelling of the episode — there’s really no way around that. Yet, we’re almost equally curious where things are going to go for Alice. This is a character who was firmly in that Big Bad role for much of the first season and now, you want to see where things are going to evolve for her. It’s been a different sort of season and a different sort of story but, in general, a show like this is best when you are kept on your toes.

