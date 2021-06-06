The Bachelorette spoilers: Drama between Katie Thurston’s guys!







The Bachelorette is finally going to premiere on ABC tomorrow night, and to the surprise of no one, there is some drama coming up. This is going to be a crazy, messy season at times, but there will be some moments where we get some legitimate romance for all of us tuning in for that magic.

If you want to get even the tiniest of teases on that very thing, we like to think the latest promo featuring Katie Thurston and some of her guys fits the bill.

If you look below, you can see Katie doing what she can to handle all sorts of messy situations, including allegations that guys are there for the wrong reasons (shocker!) and confrontational moments galore. This is the sort of show that will feature heightened emotions all across the board, so don’t be surprised if things veer off-course a few times before we get to the end of the season.

Yet, one of the biggest assets that this season has going for it is Katie herself. We know that she has no problem speaking her mind and if things get too heated, she will work to defuse it as we saw on Matt James’ season. We also don’t think that she is going to put up with all that much in the way of nonsense. Yet, this is still a TV show — odds are, there is still going to be a little bit of that scattered here and there.

Tomorrow night will focus mostly on the limo arrivals — we may have to wait a while longer to get some of the more controversial moments.

There's no wrong reason to watch the new season of #TheBachelorette, Monday at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/gwd8hLzmyr — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 3, 2021

