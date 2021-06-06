The Blacklist season 8 episode 21: Key moments to revisit







We know that we’ll be waiting until Wednesday, June 16 in order to see The Blacklist season 8 episode 21 — and yea, that’s a long time. This episode, entitled “Nachalo,” looks to be the most important one in ages. After all, we could finally learn why Reddington has done much of what he has along the road to completing his thirty-year project. He’s shrouded so much of it in mystery, and we’re glad to be almost at the end of it.

Of course, there is SO much ground to cover here that it’s hard to know where the show is going to start … but we do come bearing some suggestions.

The death of Katarina Rostova – Or, was that really Katarina? It’s the first flashback that we see in the promo and ultimately, it matters a lot to how Liz feels. If Reddington didn’t really kill her mother, it could dramatically alter her thinking.

Mr. Kaplan going off the bridge – We do personally think that she’s gone, but there may be more motives behind what she did than we even know at present. Yet, we still have a hard time believing that she knew the full, complete truth about Reddington’s thirty-year project.

Ilya Koslov – Was there any repairing things between him and Katarina beyond what happened in Belgrade? We also wonder if he is the person who ended up “gifting” the thirteen packets of information to Reddington as he just described.

Reddington killing Sam – This is an oldie. Liz’s adoptive father hasn’t been brought up all that much in years, but it looks like this episode could revisit it in some way.

The fire – Of course, there needs to be a LOT of time spent on this moment — it is, after all, one of the most important events of the show! It could be the event that really started it all…

What do you think we’re going to be seeing on The Blacklist season 8 episode 21?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

