Is Call the Midwife new tonight on BBC One? Early season 11 hopes







Is Call the Midwife new tonight on BBC One? If you are here wondering about that, allow us to help!

Unfortunately, we don’t have good news for you if you are hoping that there is an episode airing tonight. There is no episode of the drama tonight and instead, we’re stuck waiting for a little while to learn more about what’s next. How long? The earliest the show will be back is on Christmas Day with the annual special and then after that, more episodes could be surfacing in early 2022. There’s no premiere date as of yet, not that anyone should be surprised about that. It takes time to perfect these stories!

So while we all may be forced to endure a pretty-long wait, there is at least a silver lining that we are happy to discuss: The fact that we’re going to be getting at least THREE more seasons of the television staple. It’s so rare for any show out of the UK to make it even to a season 8, let alone all the way to season 13! These advance renewals give writer Heidi Thomas and the whole staff the leeway to plan things out in the long-term which will lead to even richer storytelling.

Odds are, these new seasons will continue to inch the timeline forward as we see how Nonnatus House continues to adapt to changing times. Medical practices change rapidly in the 1960’s and 1970’s, so it is going to be up to Trixie and some of the other characters to alter their care. We don’t think Nonnatus is going anywhere in the near future, though — there have been numerous attempts to shut it down already and through it all, it’s found a way to persevere and survive.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Call the Midwife right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Call the Midwife season 11 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around for some other scoop. (Photo: BBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







