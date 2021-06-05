The Good Fight season 5 trailer: Mandy Patinkin front and center!







The Good Fight season 5 is going to be arriving on Paramount+ come June 24, and all signs suggest some great stuff is ahead! For evidence, why not take a look at the newly-released trailer below?

It’s almost crazy to watch this while looking back at The Good Wife beforehand. After all, it doesn’t even feel like the same show! The series looks to be leaning into topical subjects in its latest batch of episodes — it’s intense, high-octane, and of course it contains a rather-large array of guest stars. Think in terms of Mandy Patinkin, Wayne Brady, and many others. We think the general appeal here is the opportunity for people to venture outside their comfort zones and take on someone really different from anyone they’ve played before.

You can get a good sense of what this season is about by watching the trailer — but hey, if you want more context, why not check out the synopsis below?

In the fifth season, Diane (Christine Baranski) is forced to question whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald) when the firm loses two top lawyers. Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.

The character of Hal sounds glorious already, and we’re very-much curious to see how some of these characters square off with him. In general, though, this show will face some challenges in how to wrap up the shortened season 4 while carrying into some new material, as well — some major characters are departing, but it does seem like you’ll get some conclusion to their stories before they walk fully into the sunset.

