Succession season 3 premiere date reveal: What is HBO waiting for?







We don’t want to beat around the bush here: We desperately want to know a Succession season 3 premiere date. How can we not? It’s one of the strongest shows on TV, for starters, and it’s also been close to two years since the second season premiered.

It’s no surprise that we’ve been stuck waiting for so long to get new episodes. Like with the majority of other shows out there, Succession had its production delayed significantly by the global health crisis. The delay was likely even more significant because of the show’s sprawling nature — think about some of the lavish locations that are used here! It’s hard to really consider a world in which things are scaled back for the Roy family.

We’ve been hoping for a while that new episodes will surface at some point this summer and for now, we still haven’t given up hope for that. With that being said, though, you have to consider this — in May 2019, HBO announced for the first time the season 2 premiere date in August. We’re now in June, and nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Meanwhile, the network has still been in the process of announcing casting over the past few weeks, with Alexander Skarsgard being one of the latest names to enter the fray.

At this point, we wouldn’t be shocked if we are stuck waiting around until the fall to see a little bit more of what lies ahead. Would it be nice to get some news before then? A million times over yes, but we should know at this point that patience is required for quality.

As for what we most want to see…

That answer feels pretty simple: What is the feud between Logan Roy and Kendall going to look like? The sting of that betrayal is going to be the sort of thing that sits with Brian Cox’s character for a long time; after all, he’s far from the sort of person who lets things go.

What do you most want to see on a Succession season 3?

When do you think that the show will end up premiering? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around for other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

