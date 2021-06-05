NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 spoilers: Is a big story for Callen ahead?







One of the things that we’re most excited about entering NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 is the total depth of storytelling that can be properly explored.

What do we mean by that? It’s pretty simple. Because we know some of these characters rather well, we don’t have to spend as much time on surface-level stuff. We can dig deep and with that, explore even more of why they are the way that they are. There’s clearly a lot of this to get into with G. Callen, for example, including his past with Hetty and how she trained him over the course of so many years.

Speaking to TVLine on this very subject, executive producer R. Scott Gemmill explained that the increased presence of Gerald McRaney as Kilbride next season may allow for a new perspective on Callen’s past with Hetty, including just how indoctrinated she made him into her way of thinking:

“With Hetty being gone, we started to think about Callen’s relationship with her as a child, and then because of Kilbride being somebody who has known Hetty for so long, it seemed like a great opportunity for us to explore something from Callen’s past that he didn’t know about.”

Could this story get rather dark? It’s possible — maybe there’s something too that comment Kilbride made about Callen being “brainwashed.” It could be an over-exaggeration, but we know that Hetty can be purposeful and will go to any lengths to get the job done. That’s the catch-22 with the character; even though she’s endlessly entertaining and a joy to watch, she also lives within this world of espionage and violence. She’s a reminder of how a character can have so many different angles and dimensions that can be explored at any time.

NCIS: Los Angeles will be back on the air this fall in its typical Sunday-night timeslot.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 13, especially when it comes to Callen’s story?

