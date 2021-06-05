Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, June 5, 2021?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Is the show really done for the season?

Typically, we’re at the point in the summer where the late-night sketch show is in repeats, but this has clearly been one of the weirdest seasons in recent memory. Just remember for a moment here that shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 just ended — some programs have been forced to extend into the summer due to the health crisis!

Yet, that is not the case when it comes to Saturday Night Live. After all, the show is not on the air tonight, and won’t be until we get around to the fall. The finale aired two weeks ago and we’re not left to wonder about the future of the current cast.

Immediately after the season finale, there were questions all over the internet about the future of certain cast members. Were we going to see more of Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, or Cecily Strong? That’s something that we still don’t have that much of an answer to. As a matter of fact, the news cycle has gotten a little quiet on the subject, and it could be a solid month or so before any more news trickles out. Some of the cast members may still be thinking about the future, and the producers may also be taking some time in order to evaluate some things, as well.

So when could we get some more news on a premiere date? Probably over the next 45 days or so. With that being said, it’ll probably be a lot longer before we learn about the first host. Typically NBC and the producers like to gauge hosting choices on who is popular in the now, as opposed to who would be popular a few months in advance.

What do you want to see on Saturday Night Live moving forward?

Are you sad that the show is done for the year? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After doing that, remember to also come back around for other updates throughout the off-season. (Photo: NBC.)

