The Blacklist season 8 episode 21 promo: Reddington tells Liz the truth







When The Blacklist season 8 episode 21 arrives on NBC on Wednesday, June 16, it’s going to be one of the biggest episodes EVER. We’re not trying to be hyperbolic here — this is one of those stories that is going to get people excited — or make them bad. There’s really no middle ground.

After all, how could there be middle ground when it comes to the truth finally being revealed?

Judging from the promo that aired after tonight’s new episode, it feels like Reddington will 100% come clean to Liz about everything that has happened over the past several years. He said all the way back at the start of the show that he wouldn’t straight-up lie, and we have a feeling that such is the case here, as well. He could omit things, but there’s a lot of information that will be handed down. We could learn the truth about Katarina, what N-13 really does now, and also why everything he’s done was designed largely to protect her.

The promo gives you glimpses into the fire, Mr. Kaplan, and a number of the other huge events you’ve seen on the series from the very beginning. We’re anticipating that we’ll spend a little bit of time in the past alongside the present. Also, we’re anticipating that everything in here could set the stage for the finale — remember for a moment here that Liz still has the chip turned on and Townsend could be coming for both of them.

